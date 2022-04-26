Camilla prepared to ‘put William in his place’ for ‘abusing’ Prince Charles

File Footage

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is reportedly ‘prepared to put Prince William in his place’ if he ever oversteps around her husband, Prince Charles, reported Express UK.

According to royal author Robert Jobson, Camilla is ‘fiercely protective’ of Charles, and is even ready to take on his sons if she feels that they ‘abuse’ his generosity.

In his upcoming book William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, Jobson claimed: “She’s also quite prepared to put William in his place when she feels he’s abusing his father’s generosity and kindness.”

Jobson also quoted a royal courtier as saying: “The truth is the Duchess feels it is her duty to protect the Prince of Wales from himself sometimes. He is going to be King, and she doesn’t mind reminding others in the family of that now and again – and that includes his son and heir.”

Charles notably married Camilla in 2005, six years after going public with their long-brewing romance that also wrecked his marriage with William’s mother, Princess Diana.



