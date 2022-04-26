Cardi B encourages fans to 'normalise' discussing sexual assault

Cardi B raised awareness about Sexual Assault Month in a series of tweets

Cardi B wants her followers to speak up against sexual assault and reduce the stigma around discussing sexual misconduct.



On Thursday, the 29-year-old music sensation posted a series of tweets in which she raised awareness about sexual assault, sharing how survivors should not be shamed for what happened to them.

"Before April is over, don’t forget it’s sexual assault awareness month, no means no! It doesn't matter what you wear, it doesn't matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it’s the monsters who do this,” she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi, a mother-of-two, shifted her focus to parents of young children as they are vulnerable and easy prey for the sexual assaulter.

“Also parents we can't forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it. Make sure you teach them from an early age, so no one is to touch your private parts and never be afraid to tell mommy and daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable,” asserted the Grammy winner.

After both tweets, one fan responded with more advice for children who may experience sexual misconduct.

April 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which focuses on "both awareness and prevention of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse,” according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.