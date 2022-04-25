Mehwish Hayat pens down sweet birthday message for her sister Afsheen: See

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat and her sister Afsheen Hayat are always found cheering for one another over even the smallest feats. And paying accolades to her sister on her birthday the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor has us all in awe.

Taking to Instagram, the Actor in Law actor has penned an emotional and heartfelt note for her that is leaving fans in awe over their unbreakable bond.

Sharing a swoon-worthy snap with her sister, the 39-year old actor wrote,”

“Apart from being my amazing sister, you are my most trustworthy friend and have been an outstanding mentor. As long as you hold my finger, I am ready to walk on any path blindly. I have always tried to follow in your footsteps and make you proud of my achievements. It’s you who have protected me from all the obstructions and protected my vulnerabilities. I am more than blessed to have you like my big impenetrable wall.”

“We shared so many laughs and thoughts and also boosted each other up when we were down. All my childhood memories are full of laughter and fun because of you, Mehwish added.

She concluded her emotional note, “Thank you for all the magic you’ve brought into my life. Here’s to your bright future—may it sparkle with joy and delight! I love you to the moon and back afsheen.hayat. A very Happy Birthday to the best sister I could have asked for!"

The endearing birthday wishes also got a reaction from her co-star Sadaf Kanwal who made heart emoticons into the post.



