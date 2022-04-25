Johnny Depp bashes Amber Heard’s ‘consequences’ on career: ‘My kids didn’t deserve it’

Johnny Depp pours his heart out to the jury, revealing some heartbreaking insights into the consequences of his marriage to Amber Heard.

According to CNN, the actor spoke of his stolen Pirates of the Caribbean role, which he led for 15 whole years.

The conversation arose when Heard’s lawyer, Rottenborn, addressed the ‘likelihood’ of him knowing of the decision.

However, Depp adamantly denied having any information as to his forced termination as Captain Jack Sparrow.

He even hit back with a quip saying, “I would be a real simpleton to not think that there was an effect on my career based on Ms. Heard's words, whether they mentioned my name or not.”

During the course of his time on the stand, the actor also admitted, “I believed in the character wholeheartedly.”

Despite that, Depp admitted, that “nothing on this Earth” would not “get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film.”

Not even, “If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas.”

He wrapped up the admission by saying, “One day you're Cinderella so to speak and then in zero point six seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that and nor did my children, nor did the people who had believed in me all these years.”