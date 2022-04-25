Princes George, Princess Charlotte to have key role at Queen’s Jubilee festivities

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all set to feature prominently at the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June, reported Telegraph.

According to the outlet, the Cambridge children will take a “visible” part in the summer celebrations that will mark the Queen’s 70th year as the British monarch.

George, 8, Charlotte, almost 7, and Louis, 4, are expected to “make their debut in the carriage to the Trooping the Colour”, and will later be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside other royals.

As noted by The Daily Mail, Prince William himself was four, just like his son Louis, when he sat beside his mother, Princess Diana, and the Queen Mother for his first carriage ride at 1988’s Trooping of the Colour.



