Victoria Beckham reveals age-defying beauty secrets and ultra-healthy lifestyle, gives glimpse of her lavish holiday

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham enjoys ultra-healthy lifestyle to keep looking gorgeous.

David Beckham's sweet heart, 47, maintains her enviable ageless beauty and gym-honed body by taking daily diet and impressive fitness routine.

The former Spice Girl's took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse inside her recent luxe health retreat.





She shared several clips from her glamorous stay at The Palace Merano, a glorious spa hotel hidden in the mountains of Northern Italy.

The fashionista gave fans an intimate look at her lavish holiday, taking over the Instagram Stories of Conde Nast Traveller to share the stunning details of her sun-soaked stay in the idyllic wellness retreat.



Revealing he secrets of her age-defying beauty, the mum-of four wrote: "Each day started with a cup of my new favourite barley coffee. It has no coffee or other stimulants. It has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. And it has antioxidant and digestive properties."



She continued: "Here are some of the other delicious healthy food and drinks we had - including a strawberry chia seed jelly with avocado and raspberry cream, a green juice and a delicious dinner of Dover sole with spinach, artichokes and green beans."







Brooklyn and Romeo's mom also shared a glowing selfie in figure-flattering activewear as she prepared herself for an ozone oxygen therapy session - an IV therapy designed to improve immunity and improve cell function.

Victoria Beckham shared a series of luxury beauty treatments and skin glow facials enjoyed as a part of her stay that keeps her radiant.