Kim Kardashian claps back at ‘toxic’ blackfishing accusations in resurfaced video

Kim Kardashian didn’t let the netizens get away with their ‘toxic’ trolls accusing the 41-year-old mogul of blackfishing.

As per The Sun, the Skims founder’s old video has garnered a massive response on TikTok in which Kim can be heard clapping back at the claims.

“I did a photo shoot for the first launch of my KKW beauty contour sticks and we wanted them really moody. I was really tan. I wanted to show the contour," she said to the camera.

"The photos ended up being a little bit darker than I was," she said while clicks from the KKW beauty ad appeared on the screen.

"There were some people online saying I was doing 'blackface' and that the photos were inappropriate,” the reality star said.

"The internet world is so toxic. And I feel like people are just waiting for you to make a mistake, just to point it out," she said.

This came soon after Kim and her beau Pete Davidson were accused of the same when fans pointed out that she spray-tanned her skin a little too dark.

"Yeah... That is not a flattering look," said one fan.