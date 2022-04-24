 
close
Sunday April 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian claps back at ‘toxic’ blackfishing accusations in resurfaced video

Kim Kardashian didn’t let the netizens get away with their ‘toxic’ trolls

By Web Desk
April 24, 2022
Kim Kardashian claps back at ‘toxic’ blackfishing accusations in resurfaced video
Kim Kardashian claps back at ‘toxic’ blackfishing accusations in resurfaced video

Kim Kardashian didn’t let the netizens get away with their ‘toxic’ trolls accusing the 41-year-old mogul of blackfishing.

As per The Sun, the Skims founder’s old video has garnered a massive response on TikTok in which Kim can be heard clapping back at the claims.

“I did a photo shoot for the first launch of my KKW beauty contour sticks and we wanted them really moody. I was really tan. I wanted to show the contour," she said to the camera.

"The photos ended up being a little bit darker than I was," she said while clicks from the KKW beauty ad appeared on the screen.

"There were some people online saying I was doing 'blackface' and that the photos were inappropriate,” the reality star said.

"The internet world is so toxic. And I feel like people are just waiting for you to make a mistake, just to point it out," she said.

This came soon after Kim and her beau Pete Davidson were accused of the same when fans pointed out that she spray-tanned her skin a little too dark.

"Yeah... That is not a flattering look," said one fan. 