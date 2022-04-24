Simon Cowell clears the air about retiring

Simon Cowell has stressed that he is not retiring owing to 'burnout,' and has even questioned 'what he would do' if he quit the entertainment industry.



The multi-millionaire, who has been a prolific figure on television both in the UK and across the pond for several decades, admitted in a recent interview that the fear of getting burnout forced him to scale back his huge workload.

However, as reported by The Mirror, the 62-year-old maintains a passion to pursue 'a good idea' if he 'believes in it.'

Of shutting the door on his glittering career, the music mogul said: 'We all consider it, of course. But then again, what am I gonna do? Ever since I started work, I have tried to go without a schedule

'It was always like, "If you’ve got a good idea and you believe in it, just try and make it work."'

He quipped: 'They got my age wrong. I am 43, actually.'

The Britain's Got Talent judge is particularly optimistic about a newly-explored endeavour: working on a children's TV series, Wishfits, which is inspired by books he created with his eight-year-old son Eric.

Talking about the venture, which focuses on hybrid animals, Simon said: 'It's the one thing I have never done… and I do think it will work.'

In recent months, the tycoon has been cutting down on his work commitments having downsized Syco and quit a judging role on Walk The Line as he reportedly 'edges into semi-retirement'.

And in a new interview, Simon detailed how putting his health first was a 'priority' and shared his delight that he's now able to spend more time with his beloved son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman, 44.

Since soaring to fame on Pop Idol over two decades ago, Simon has been none stop, what with running his entertainment company as well as his TV judging roles on shows including X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent.



