Meghan Markle’s confidence irritated Kate Middleton: Royal source





File Footage

Meghan Markle’s confidence and public speaking skills didn’t settle in well with Kate Middleton when Meghan first joined the royal family, Mirror Online reported.



Meghan’s first royal event came during the launch of mental health hotline Shout, an expansion of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate’s mental health organisation Heads Together.

According to royal author Tina Brown, Meghan’s confidence at the event left a sour taste in William and Kate’s mouth, who were reportedly taken aback by her strong public speaking skills.

In her book The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, Brown claimed: “Harry looked on with awe and his brother and Kate stood by with expressionless irritation.

Brown also pointed out that “when it was Kate’s moment to speak, she was strikingly less articulate, as well as brief.”

At one point in her book, Brown also stated that she has been told by royal insiders that both Harry and Meghan “share a mutual addiction to drama”.