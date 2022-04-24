Every ‘Fast & Furious’ film made to honour Paul Walker: Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is keeping the memory of the late Paul Walker alive with the Fast & Furious franchise

Vin Diesel is keeping the memory of the late Paul Walker alive with the Fast & Furious franchise.

Walker starred as Brian O’Connor alongside Diesel in all the instalments of the mega-hit franchise, however, he passed away in 2013 in a horrific car crash.

To mark the start of the filming of the final film in the franchise, Fast 10, Diesel took to Instagram to once again honour his late friend, who he also regards as his family.

“Your opinion has always mattered,” Diesel said in his lengthy note addressed to Walker, elsewhere adding, “There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t want to turn back time, talk Pablo out of heading back to LA that thanksgiving weekend.”





He went on to say: “Every Fast film I make must at the core always honour my brother Pablo (Walker). In the real world, I will always look after his family, because in the real world he is family.”

Diesel then mentioned how he ‘teared up’ when Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker asked him to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. He also shared that Walker’s mother asked him to bring Brian (Walker’s character) back to Fast.

“When his mother asks me to bring Brian back to the screen… well, I don’t have to tell you how serious I take that.”

Diesel also revealed that the Fast 10 script didn’t include Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto, however, she was written in because she’s “someone whom I’ve attributed the brotherhood of Dom and Brian to.”