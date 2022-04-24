Prince Harry 'quite torn' between US and UK, says body language expert

Prince Harry is conflicted and 'sad' at his new home in the US, notes body language expert.

Analysing his interview with Hoda Kotb, Darren Stanton declares that Harry is utterly confused between choosing Meghan and kids river life in the UK.

Darren Stanton told GB News: "I think he's quite torn between being over there and the UK.

"He's feeling genuine sadness at not being in the thick of it."

He added: "The eyebrows basically come together and the mouth drips and also when people tend to go like that with the lips that is almost like a self-reassurance gesture."

"So in terms of the facial muscles engaged in among the lips, and then also there's a change in physiology."

These comments come after Harry told Kotb that he is living his best life in America.

Mr Stanton continued: "So what I look for is, people often get the deception aspect incorrect because when people are under pressure, there'll be an emotional shift.

"So I am looking for emotional shifts in people's body language.

"What we saw within that was Harry's lips, if you watch, will go quite pale and that's to do with an emotional shift.

The host then asked the expert: "Is that him knowing how he feels and unconsciously endeavouring not to show it?"

"Absolutely," replied Mr Stanton.

"There's also what we call a linguistic deflection, which in real terms means he is effectively avoiding the question.

"Not because he has anything to hide," he added.