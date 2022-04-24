Queen Elizabeth’s real favorite grandchild revealed: ‘Not even Harry?’

File Footage

Insiders have just broken down the identity of the grandchild Queen Elizabeth favours most of all and the answer does not include Prince Harry.



The source made this revelation to the Daily Mail and began by throwing shade at Prince Harry who seems to carry the honour, in the eyes of the public.

However, “No longer content to claim a special status with his mother, he now seems to be mythologising his relationship with his grandmother.”

“Would she recognise this description? I very much doubt it,” the insider later added.

A separate insider broke down the royals’ identity and admitted, “She has always been close to Peter and admires the way he and his sister Zara handled themselves as grandchildren of the monarch but without royal titles.”

“Like William and Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter and Zara were children of broken homes, but were somehow more exposed because of Anne's decision that they should not have titles.”

Before concluding they admitted, “She thinks Peter especially has inherited the resilience that is so characteristic of Anne. She sees him as dependable.”