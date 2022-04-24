Prince Harry shares tactics to safeguard mental health: ‘So music toxicity!’

Prince Harry breaks down how he protects his mental health and takes “care of what my mind ingests” during social media scrolling.

The prince shared his tips in reference to his status as a “veteran of conflict but also simply as a human”.



In a chat with People magazine, he broke down his key tips and was quoted saying, “For much of my life, I have been in the fortunate position of being able to help others.”

“As a veteran of conflict, but also simply as a human, I take care of what my mind ingests. Like a digital die,” he explained.

“Cutting out the toxic parts of the online world and the way stories are put in front of us, baiting us, is one way I prioritize my well-being.”

Before concluding the father-of-two added, “I also make sure to talk to people, directly, one to one, about what they're going through, and try to learn from their experiences and understanding of the world.”