50 Cent shares video of a 'fatal accident'

Rapper 50 Cent on Friday shared a video of what appeared to show a fatal accident on a highway.
Sharing the video without giving the location of the accident, the rapper asked his fans, "who do you think gets charged with murder ?."
The video shows a bike riding cop trying to stop a car in the middle of the road.
The motorcyclist kicks the moving car and gets pushed away in the process but succeeds in maintaining his balance .
In the meanwhile, the motorist turns the wheel and tries to crush the motorcyclist, losing control over his vehicle.
The car ends up hitting a vehicle on the other lane causing it to overturn. More than 2.6 million people have watched the video on 50 Cent's Instagram page within a few hours.
