Megan Fox dubs Machine Gun Kelly 'most unique human' after red carpet snub

Megan Fox showered praises over Machine Gun Kelly on his birthday, shutting down rumours of growing difference between the couple after she avoided making any eye contact with her man at Daily Front Row Awards.

Taking to Instagram the Transformers actor dropped a gorgeous photo of the couple to shower praises over the rapper, real name Colson Baker.

The photograph showed the Bird Box actor giving a piggyback ride to his fiancée.

Gushing over the ‘most unique human’, Fox penned down a lengthy note to reveal the rapper’s mum’s ‘apt description’ of him.

“Today your mom told us that you were born a month early (you were SO meant to be a Gemini, you charming mercurial Svengali) and as a baby, you were both “cuddly and fussy at the same time” and I couldn’t have imagined a more apt description of you” she shared.

“The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are…

How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are…” her caption continued. “You are by far the most unique human I have ever met.”

“And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday - I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see.

“You’re such a gorgeous soul. I’m honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love. Happy Birthday love of my life,” she added.