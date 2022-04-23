Dua Lipa serves drop-dead gorgeous look in cargo pants

British singer Dua Lipa is well known for her fitness and style. The Levitating singer is well versed in both and often makes heads turn with her unique style quotient.
Recently, the diva turned to the photo-video sharing platform to leave fans smitten with her dazzling photos from Ireland while showing off her great look in cargo pants.
Sharing the swoon-worthy snaps of herself, the 26-year-old singer wrote, “Exploring Ireland.”
In the pictures, Dua is seen donning black baggy cargo pants as she paired the belted slacks with a long-sleeve graphic tee, doodled with a face and other sketches, and she topped it off with a black leather moto vest.
However, the star was looking stunning as she completed her look with a hot topic-esque shoulder bag, red-tinted sunglasses, and a gold body chain along her midsection accessorized the ensemble, which she finished with braided hair.
Fans were blown away by Dua’s glam look as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.
