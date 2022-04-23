 
close
Saturday April 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham flaunts pricey diamond wedding ring in latest cooking video: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz took their wedding vows in a million-dollar nuptial ceremony

By Web Desk
April 23, 2022
Brooklyn Beckham flaunts pricey diamond wedding ring in latest cooking video: see pic
Brooklyn Beckham flaunts pricey diamond wedding ring in latest cooking video: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham finally gave fans a glimpse of his huge diamond ring in his latest cooking video.

The 26–year-old chef returned to his aspiring chef ambition after taking wedding vows with Nicola Peltz in a million-dollar nuptial ceremony held at Miami beach earlier this month.

However, fans seemingly paid no attention to the wedding band or engagement ring.

David and Victoria Beckham’s firstborn was slammed for describing a bowl of mayo with rice and vegetable as his ‘favourite snack.’

Reacting to the video on Instagram, netizens trolled Brooklyn to know that his ‘snack’ is actually a ‘whole meal’ while claiming that he has no skills.

‘Snack! So what a full meal looks like [gasp and laughing emojis],' as well as, 'So. Much. Mayo’” one comment read.

Brooklyn Beckham flaunts pricey diamond wedding ring in latest cooking video: see pic

Another fan wrote, “Again no cooking skills whatsoever. Please watch some other influencers with a much smaller budget who actually ‘chef’.'”

“Imagine all these steps for a ‘snack’. If it ain’t ready to eat, it ain’t a snack,” another comment read. 