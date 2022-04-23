Brooklyn Beckham flaunts pricey diamond wedding ring in latest cooking video: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham finally gave fans a glimpse of his huge diamond ring in his latest cooking video.

The 26–year-old chef returned to his aspiring chef ambition after taking wedding vows with Nicola Peltz in a million-dollar nuptial ceremony held at Miami beach earlier this month.

However, fans seemingly paid no attention to the wedding band or engagement ring.

David and Victoria Beckham’s firstborn was slammed for describing a bowl of mayo with rice and vegetable as his ‘favourite snack.’

Reacting to the video on Instagram, netizens trolled Brooklyn to know that his ‘snack’ is actually a ‘whole meal’ while claiming that he has no skills.

‘Snack! So what a full meal looks like [gasp and laughing emojis],' as well as, 'So. Much. Mayo’” one comment read.

Another fan wrote, “Again no cooking skills whatsoever. Please watch some other influencers with a much smaller budget who actually ‘chef’.'”

“Imagine all these steps for a ‘snack’. If it ain’t ready to eat, it ain’t a snack,” another comment read.