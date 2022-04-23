Kareena Kapoor raises temperature with her latest monochromatic snaps

Kareena Kapoor set the internet on fire with her latest sizzling black and white pictures on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor dropped some monochromatic candid snaps as she stuns her fans with her gorgeous looks.

The Bollywood diva captioned the post, “Stare into your soul kinda day.”

In the photographs, the actor looked into the mirror while she plays with her hair donning a checkered pattern shirt.

The 41-year-old mother of two has her beautiful eyes perfectly lined with liner. The actor also flaunted her big sparkly diamond ring in one of the photos.

Kareena was last seen at the wedding ceremony of her cousin brother Ranbir Kapoor with the love of his life Alia Bhatt. She attended the events with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids, Taimur and Jeh.



On the work front, the star is all set to appear alongside Aamir Khan in Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump titled Laal Singh Chaddha, and in an untitled project with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, which is also an adaption of The Devotion of Suspect X.