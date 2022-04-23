Sam Asghari finds out Brad Pitt’s framed picture in fiancée Britney Spears’ closet

Popstar Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari was left in shock after he found out that his girl has a huge crush on Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Can You Keep A Secret star posted a video, in which he discovered a shirtless picture of the Fight Club star in the pop star’s closet.

He captioned the video, “Brad Pitt we have a problem buddy.” The framed photo of the Oscar-winning actor was from his breakthrough role as criminal J.D. in 1991’s Thelma and Louise.

In the video, Sam, wearing a pink woven cowboy hat was heard saying, “Alright, so we got a huge problem. My girl got a picture of… Who’s this? Brad Pitt.”

In the moment, the Gimme More singer was also heard speaking in the background, “The one and only.”

“Yeah, the one and only Brad Pitt in her closet. You don’t think I can do this?” he asked holding up a pink hairdryer and imitating Pitt as J.D, and saying his iconic lines, “Now, Simon says everybody down on the floor. If you don’t lose your head, you ain’t gonna lose your head.”

“That’s good, baby,” Spears, said to Sam while chuckling.

“I’m 10 times better than that guy,” Sam, 28, replied as he hilariously knocked the picture frame face-down on a table.

Meanwhile, Spears and Sam are currently expecting their first child together. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2021.