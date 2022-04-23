Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's ideas clash as they plan their wedding: 'Ben’s behaving like a groomzilla'

File Footage

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are planning their big day as report emerges that the two 'have very different' ideas about their wedding day.

The Gone Girl actor wishes for a low-key event with his family and friends in attendance at his big day, however, his fiancé’s plans does not match with his.



“They have very different ideas about what kind of wedding they should have,” an insider spilled to OK! Magazine, revealing that the Marry Me actor wants “an elaborate, star-studded celebration” along with a lavish reception.

The 49-year-old star on the other hand “doesn’t want a major event,” the source adds.

“And this time around, he’s pushing to be super-involved in the planning, which has become something of a headache for Jen," the insider continues. "Word is, Ben’s behaving like a groomzilla!”

The outlet shared, “He’d love something on the smaller side, with just family and close friends.”

“He says Jen can still design the color scheme and choose the flower arrangements — and, of course, any dress she wants — but he’d like to have the final say in the food and music, including their first dance.”

The source concluded, “Jen isn’t used to being flexible and not running the show. But she’s learned from her mistakes too. She’s conceding this time so he can feel comfortable as they plan their future together.”



