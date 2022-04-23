Ben Affleck rejects Selling Sunset star's claim of being on dating app Raya

Ben Affleck shuts off speculations about having a dating profile on Raya

Ben Affleck has recently denied rumours about being active on dating apps.

The speculations began making rounds on social media when reality star Emma Hernan, in the fifth episode of Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, claimed that she connected with Deep Water actor on celebrity dating app Raya in April last year.

Affleck’s representative cleared out the news in a statement issued to People.

“Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years,” it said.

Interestingly, the real estate agent alleged that Gone Girl star had slid in her DMs a few times and asked her to grab a coffee, however, she added that she didn’t go.

While listening about Hernan’s match with Argo's director, the reality show's costar Chrishell Stause quipped, “You could have foiled Bennifer!”

To this, Hernan clarified that this happened “right before” he rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez.

The socialite also gushed while recalling the opening pick-up line from the Academy Award winner.

“We have the Boston connection,” she disclosed to Stause in the show.

Ben Affleck denied the claim that he matched with the Selling Sunset star on A-list dating app, prior to rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez in April 2021.

