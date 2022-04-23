Turkish actress Gulsim Ali to star in period film

A Turkish period film featuring Gulsim Ali, who rose to global fame for her role in Dirilis:Ertugrul", will release next month.
Taking to Instagram, the actor, who played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis:Ertugrul", shared a poster of the film titled, "Kurtuluş Hattı".
The Turkish language caption accompanying the poster read, "The story of the secret communication network that changed the course of the National Struggle in the most critical period of the War of Independence.
#KurtuluşHattı will be in cinemas on May 13!."
