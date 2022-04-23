Dua Lipa showers praises on Riz Ahmed

Dua Lipa was joined by Oscar-winning actor, musician and activist Riz Ahmed on her Apple Podcast.
"Dua Lipa at Your Service" is is an interview series brimming with inspiring stories and tools, tips, and recommendations learned and shared by some of the world’s most exciting minds – people revolutionising not just their own industries, but also culture more broadly. From fashion to music, literature to activism.
After recording the 11th episode of the podcast, the "Levitating" singer took to Instagram stories give her fans an idea of her conversation with Riz.
"A truly brilliant mind. Thank you Riza Ahmed," she said tagging the actor.
