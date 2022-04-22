Ajay Devgn talks about the 'pressures' filmmakers face now as compared to the 90s

Ajay Devgn talked about how filmmaking has changed over time as he believes it has gotten 'tougher' now as compared to the 90s in a recent interview.

Talking to ETimes during the promotions of his directorial venture Runway 34, the actor-director opened up about the pressures filmmakers face in these modern times.

He said, "(Filmmaking now is) tougher because things have changed under the new generation. We now have corporations backing movies and the budgets of projects are going up.”

“You have to be really cautious that you don’t end up wasting money and time is money,” the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor added.

Recalling the good old times, the 53-year-old actor said, “Earlier, filmmaking was a lot of fun. We were a little carefree. There was no pressure of whether the film will work or not. There were no promotions and there was no social media. So you didn’t realise what all was happening."

His co-star in the upcoming thrilled film, Rakul Preet Singh, added that back in the 90s, not everybody was a critic.

Devgn agreed as he responded, "Yes, you had a handful of critics. But now, everyone’s a critic. That ‘pressure’ has become too much.”

“Today, we have to concentrate more on our work. The industry has become quality conscious because of the exposure that our audience has had with international cinema,” he concluded.

“These are good influences, but yes, there's a lot of pressure."

Runway 34, which also stars Devgn as lead, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani, will hit the theaters on 29th April 2022.