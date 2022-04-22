Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker started IVF treatment last summer, report

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been planning on expanding their family. A source close to the couple recently told the media that they started planning to have a baby together a few months after dating.

The beloved couple, who got engaged last year, "decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months" and began the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process "last summer," an insider revealed.

A source told PEOPLE, "It's been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it's been."

Revealing how depressing the treatment has been for the Poosh founder, who has been facing complications in her IVF journey, the source continued, "It's been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby. Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy."

Kourtney, 43, is already mom to kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with ex-husband Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 drummer, 46, is dad to son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He also shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.