Travis Barker’s ‘controlling’ nature doesn’t allow Kourtney Kardashian to make decisions

Travis Barker’s controlling nature is being slammed by The Kardashians’ fans who spot the Blink-182's questionable behaviour towards Kourtney Kardashians in the new episode of the Hulu series.



Viewers took Reddit to point out ‘red flags’ in the couple’s whirlwind romance, featuring enough PDA to make onlookers cringe.

One user claimed that Travis is not letting the reality TV star make her own decisions. "I don’t see Kourtney making her own decisions very much, at least not in his presence. (He’s always present)," the post read.

“I probably wouldn’t have noticed if it didn’t seem like he was making several decisions for the both of them. E.g. she voiced that she had wanted to look at houses in Malibu, and they end up going where he wanted instead,” The Sun quoted another post.

"Travis couldn’t accompany Kourtney to SNL because of his son’s bday in LA – so Kourtney didn’t go. Especially because Scott was going,” it added.

“He initiates all the PDA, and no matter how inappropriate it may seem, she complies,” another fan criticized the couple.