Prince Charles pays tribute to Stephen Lawrence

Heir to British throne Prince Charles paid a touching tribute to Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in 1993 in a racist attack, on his 29th death anniversary.



The Clarence House shared a throwback photo of the Prince of Wales with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, mother of Stephen, along with the message of the future king.

It tweeted, “Today we remember Stephen Lawrence.”

Earlier this month, the Prince of Wales welcomed Baroness Doreen Lawrence to Dumfries House to discuss how the Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation and The Prince's Foundation and PrincesTrust can work together.

The Prince’s office also shared his speech he made in September 2000 to pay tribute to Stephen.

In the last of his speech, Prince Charles says, “Stephen Lawrence was cruelly robbed of the chance to develop his potential talents in the field of architecture. I am sure that his parents who did so much to support him in his ambition will join with me in hoping that the Trust established in Stephen's memory, and my Foundation, can find a mutual interest in working together to find more opportunities for those with talent to find a role in building design, and to help those that do to find inspiration in the many cultural and craft traditions to which I have referred. In that way, perhaps, it may be possible to create a fitting memorial to Stephen Lawrence.”



