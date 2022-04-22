Kate Middleton Prince Harry’s ‘last chance’ at reconciliation: ‘Leave Kate out of memoir’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry against naming Kate Middleton in his memoir since she’s his ‘very last chance’ at mending the rift with Prince William.



This warning has been issued by royal expert and author Duncan Larcombe.

He told Closer magazine, “Leaving Kate from the memoir is a sign that she could be Harry’s last hope of healing the family rift. This will show that Kate is just a bridge that Harry won’t burn.”

“It would be very sad if Harry were to turn on the person who not that long ago he described as ‘the sister he never had’. He and Kate had a deep bond.”

“Kate is also nurturing and she and William had children before Harry so ‘Uncle Harry’ was very much part of the family in those early years. There was absolutely nothing to suggest there were any underlying resentments or difficulties.”

"William and Harry didn’t agree on everything but in Kate, Harry had someone who he could really open his heart to, share dilemmas with and ask for advice.”