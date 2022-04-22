Prince Charles ‘at the end of his tether’ by Prince Harry’s 'narcissistic' antics

File Footage

Royal experts talk of Prince Charles being at ‘the end of his tether' with Prince Harry after his visits with Queen Elizabeth.



A conversation surrounding Prince Charles’ emotions has been addressed by royal commentator, Robert Jobson.

He made the revelations during an interview with GB News’ Dan Wootton.

There, he admitted, “I think the meeting with the Prince of Wales was a three-line whip.”

“Charles was not particularly happy about doing it and he only agreed to do the meeting if nothing was said about him whatsoever on American TV.”

He also added, “Prince Charles has reached the end of his tether, they haven't been in contact and had they have started blurting about that meeting, that would have been the end of it.”

“He turned up late for that meeting. All families have problems, but you don't go blurting off to your next door neighbour as soon as you've had a meeting.”

“Prince Charles thought if these conversations are out in public then I'm not putting up with it and he's drinking at the last chance saloon.”