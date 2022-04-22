BTS’ V becomes fastest person on Instagram to reach 40m followers

Music sensation band BTS’ member Kim Taehyung aka V has achieved a new milestone of popularity after reaching 40 million followers on Instagram.

The Butter crooner has become the fastest person to surpass the big number of followers on the platform.

The star performer has so far shared 46 posts and follows seven accounts of fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook and BTS official.

V made his Instagram debut with fellow BTS members last December and has successfully crossed 40 million followers on the platform within 135 days.

The band’s millions of fans, known as the ARMYs, celebrated V’s latest milestone on the internet. Using the hashtag ‘#THV40MILLION’, fans showered the singer with congratulatory messages.

“Cheers to all the records this man keeps hitting! congratulations Taehyung. RECORD SETTER THV #TaehyungInstagram40M," a fan tweeted.

“People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung!" another fan added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, V recently returned to South Korea with his fellow BTS members after successfully wrapping their four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage In Las Vegas.