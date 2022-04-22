BTS’ V becomes fastest person on Instagram to reach 40m followers 

Music sensation band BTS’ member Kim Taehyung aka V has achieved a new milestone of popularity after reaching 40 million followers on Instagram.
The Butter crooner has become the fastest person to surpass the big number of followers on the platform.
The star performer has so far shared 46 posts and follows seven accounts of fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook and BTS official.
V made his Instagram debut with fellow BTS members last December and has successfully crossed 40 million followers on the platform within 135 days.
The band’s millions of fans, known as the ARMYs, celebrated V’s latest milestone on the internet. Using the hashtag ‘#THV40MILLION’, fans showered the singer with congratulatory messages.
“Cheers to all the records this man keeps hitting! congratulations Taehyung. RECORD SETTER THV #TaehyungInstagram40M," a fan tweeted.
“People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung!" another fan added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, V recently returned to South Korea with his fellow BTS members after successfully wrapping their four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage In Las Vegas.
Depp says that Heard in her "frustration", "rage" and "anger", would "strike out"
Travis Barker revealed the special meaning behind his romantic proposal
Catherine Zeta-Jones wishes her daughter Carys on 19th birthday
Johnny Depp admits he first took one of his mother’s “nerve pills” at the age of 11
Kim Kardashian asked to remove a joke about Kanye West's divorce from her 'SNL' monologue
Cristiano Ronaldo received support from Liverpool fans after son's death