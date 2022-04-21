Travis Barker moves Khloe Kardashian to tears with Kourtney Kardashian proposal details

Khloe Kardashian was moved to tears when Travis Barker spilt the beans on meaningful details about his romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashians.

The new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Blink-182 explaining to Khloe and Kris Jenner why he has chosen October 17 to pop the question.

"I think we secured the date you wanted,” Kris said while talking to Travis on a phone call.

“So the 17th is the first day we ever hung out. Like I told your mom, I've been madly in love with Kourtney forever," Travis said.

"I believe she's my soulmate and I would like to propose to her on the day that I first was with her,” he said.

Reacting to Travis’ confession, Khloe broke into tears while saying, “I'm so happy, just because Kourt is going to be so happy. I do not cry and I'm crying because I'm happy and that's really (expletive) weird for me.”

“When I got engaged I don't think I cried!" she added. “I’m just so happy because she's never wanted to get married or anything like that, and I know she does now with him."

The couple got engaged on October 17 at a beach hotel in Santa Barbara, California.