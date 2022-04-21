 Catherine Zeta-Jones showers love on daughter Carys as she celebrates her 19th birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones wished daughter Carys on her 19th birthday with some rare snaps on her social media.
Taking to Instagram, the No Reservations actor dropped a monochromatic picture of her daughter and a recent photograph of her on a beach.
The 52-year-old captioned the picture, “Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys.”
“Everyday is a joy because of you,” she added. “I love you with all my heart, Mama.”
In the first image, a little Carys can be seen smiling as she hugged her gorgeous mother. The next picture features the birthday girl as a grown woman in a flowing skirt and top at the beach.
Catherine’s husband and Cary’s dad, Michael Douglas, also posted a heartwarming voice message for his 19-year-old daughter.
“Happy birthday my Carys Zeta!” the actor can be heard saying in the voice memo.
He added, “It’s your old man! Beaming about you, so proud of you and wishing you a great new year!”
“It’s going to be fabulous and you’re the best. I love you!” Michael concluded his message.
