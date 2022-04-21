‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul reveals Bryan Cranston is godfather of his new baby

Aaron Paul has recently welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his wife Lauren Paul. The couple has named their baby boy Ryden.

While announcing his son’s name, Paul revealed that his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston will be godfather to his newborn son Ryden.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paul was asked if Cranston had met his son yet. He replied, “He has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.”





After joking that Cranston rejected the offer, he added: “No, he’s very excited, very honoured. I love that man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world so it was a no-brainer.”

Cranston and Paul have reprised their Breaking Bad roles, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, for the sixth and final season of the show’s spin-off series Better Call Saul. The first two episodes premiered earlier this month in the US.

On Wednesday, both Paul and Lauren introduced their baby to their Instagram fans and revealed his full name.



