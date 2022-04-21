‘Breaking Bad’ star Aaron Paul reveals Bryan Cranston is godfather of his new baby

Aaron Paul has recently welcomed his second child, a baby boy, with his wife Lauren Paul. The couple has named their baby boy Ryden.
While announcing his son’s name, Paul revealed that his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston will be godfather to his newborn son Ryden.
On Tuesday, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Paul was asked if Cranston had met his son yet. He replied, “He has met the baby. I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather.”
After joking that Cranston rejected the offer, he added: “No, he’s very excited, very honoured. I love that man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world so it was a no-brainer.”
Cranston and Paul have reprised their Breaking Bad roles, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, for the sixth and final season of the show’s spin-off series Better Call Saul. The first two episodes premiered earlier this month in the US.
On Wednesday, both Paul and Lauren introduced their baby to their Instagram fans and revealed his full name.
Michael Douglas showers love on daughter Carys Zeta on her 19th Birthday
Scott shared snap of him rocketing down a river in speed boat, captioning it: "In the 305 just call me good luck chuck"
Hulu confirmed that 'The Kardashians' had become the most watched series premiere in the U.S.
A$AP Rocky was seen leaving the police HQ in downtown Los Angeles surrounded by several officers
Caitlyn Jenner reacted to Piers Morgan' new interview of Donald Trump
Michelle Obama recently spilt the beans on her daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, stepping into adulthood