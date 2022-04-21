Drake’s stalker ordered to stay 'at least 100 yards away' from the star

A woman, who has been stalking Drake and giving him and his son death threats, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the star and his family.

As per details, the Hotline Bling hitmaker on Tuesday got a three-year restraining order against the stalker, identified as Mesha Collins, in Los Angeles court.

TMZ reported that the Canadian pop star was not present for Tuesday's hearing as the judge ruled that Collins had been 'given timely and proper notice' to defend herself in the case.

The God’s Plan singer claimed in court documents in March that Collins, 29, “has sent messages saying she wishes me dead, and that I should shoot myself and my son with a bullet.”

“As a result of Ms Collins' harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family,” he said.