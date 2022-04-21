Jennifer Lawrence welcomes her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has recently delivered her first baby.



According to People, the Don’t Look Up star and her husband Cooke Maroney have become parents for the first time.

Last week, the couple was spotted out on a stroll with their newborn. However, no official announcement was made by the 31-year-old.

Earlier in September 2021, a representative for the actress confirmed the news to the outlet and revealed that the couple was expecting their first child.

Meanwhile, the Hunger Games starlet explained to Vanity Fair that she hopes to "protect her child's privacy for the rest of their lives".

Adding to this, Jennifer said,"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."



A source close to the Red Sparrow star informed People that Jennifer had “long wanted to be a mum”.

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mum,” the source told the portal.

To note, Jennifer and Cooke first met in June 2018 and the following year, the couple tied the knot in October 2019.