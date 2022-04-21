Video: Amber Heard ‘ousted,’ confirms ‘hitting, not punching’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard admits to ‘hitting’ Johnny Depp in a shocking recording played, during court testimony.

The recording includes a back and forth conversation between Heard and Depp, where Heard can be heard admitting, “I didn't punch you... I was hitting you, it was not punching you.”

Heard further admits, “You didn't get punched, you got hit... I did not [expletive] deck you, I [expletive] was hitting you.”

“But you're fine, I did not hurt you... you're a [expletive] baby. You are such a baby, grow the [expletive] up, Johnny.”

Shortly after the recording closes Depp chimes in with a revelation, “What was just played on these audio recordings was very much the tone, and the aggression, and the attitude, and the need for a fight from Ms. Heard.”

Check it out below:

This recording comes shortly after Depp recounted the “staircase incident,” and the “accidental contact” he had with Heard while trying to “restrain” her.

"There was some kind of contact with our heads, with our foreheads, as would happen when you're trying to calm someone like that,” he also told the jury.

“That's when she accused me of head butting her and breaking her nose. There was no blood. I didn't hit her nose.”