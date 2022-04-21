A$AP Rocky facing ‘up to 14 years’ in prison while Rihanna's due date nears?

A$AP Rocky currently risks a jail sentence of up to 14 years if charged with assault, all while girlfriend Rihanna nears her due date.

This news has been announced by sources close to HollywoodLife.

According to their findings, the rapper has been charged with an assault felony according to reports by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and is currently out on a bail worth $550,000.

Rocky’s attorney Yeretsian, explained the potential danger of Rocky being convicted and explained that in such a case he may be forced to appear for the charges, and may even be locked away for some time.

According to sources, all this directly coincides with the upcoming birth of his unborn child with Rihanna.

Due to this, Rocky may even miss out on the first few months of his child's life, if convicted.

For those unversed, the minimum charge is six months while assault with a deadly weapon usually carries a four-year sentence, on its own.

At the same time, however, the DA’s office may file an enhancement alleging ‘personal use of a firearm’, which may bump the sentence to an additional 3 or even 10 years.