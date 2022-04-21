Prince Harry ‘sneakily’ visited Queen amid Prince William’s absence: Expert

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s secret visit to Queen Elizabeth last week is being slammed by royal commentators, specially after Harry’s comments in a recent NBC interview were also slammed.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes laid some heavy criticism on Prince Harry in the wake of the Duke of Sussex’s latest interview with NBC News, in which he shared details of his visit to the Queen and said that he wants to “protect” her.

Harry’s visit is also said to have been the reason behind the Palace extending the Sussex’s an invite to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Commenting on the same alongside fellow presenter Isabel Webster, Eamonn said: “He’s bringing a book out where he’s slagging off Camilla and maybe William and his father. How on earth… why wouldn’t they just throw him over the balcony and her with him?”

Eamonn also referred to Harry’s wife Meghan as ‘Princess Pinocchio’, a moniker given to her by Piers Morgan.

He went on to say: “… And also the sneaky nature of which they got into the country last week, they go and see the Queen.”

The presenter also slammed Harry’s statement about protecting the Queen, and said: “He wants to make sure she’s got the right people around her, which obviously doesn’t involve him because he scarpered.”