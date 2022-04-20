Katy Perry does not want another baby with Orlando Bloom now for THIS reason

File Footage

Katy Perry revealed her plans for having another child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in a latest media interaction.

The Only Love singer spilled to E! News on the red carpet of American Idol that she and her boyfriend are not ready for another child anytime soon because of work.

The 37-year-old singer told the outlet, "I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly, especially a human."

Perry then talked about her 1-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom saying, "She's running, she says ‘I love you,' she colors, (and) she's got pigtails."

The American Idol judge recollected a sweet incident from her recent vacation to Hawaii where the singer’s little one had a change to meet Mickey Mouse.

"(Daisy) saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," Perry recalled.

"She went, ‘Moo, moo.' And I was like, ‘That's not the sound,' but I don't know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"

Perry started dating the Carnival Row actor in 2016. The couple broke up after dating a year in 2017 only to get back together in February 2018.

The duo then got engaged a year later in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020.



