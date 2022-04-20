Kareena Kapoor celebrates mother Babita’s birthday: ‘No beauty like Mamma's’

Kareena Kapoor celebrates mother Babita’s birthday: ‘No beauty like Mamma’

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her mother Babita Kapoor’s 75th birthday today with a gorgeous throwback picture.

Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a vintage monochromatic picture of her mother with her 9M followers.

The 41-year-old captioned the picture, “Happy birthday Mothership My Maa.”

“No beauty like Mamma's,” the Bollywood diva added.

In the comment section, several celebrities including Zoya Akhtar and Manish Malhotra dropped hearts for Babita.

Malaika Arora wrote, “What a beautiful pic. Happy Birthday dearest Babita Aunty.”

“Happy Birthday Darling Aunty,” Amrita Arora also commented on the picture.

Joining her sister, Karishma Kapoor also dropped an old picture of her mother holding her.



She wrote beside the post, "Tum Jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai arzu. That's what we wish for everyday...”

“The OG birthday song ‘Happy birthday to the original Sunita’ our Mama Circa - Farz 1967 #75thbirthday #mamalove #happybirthday," Karishma added.







