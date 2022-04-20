Prince William broke royal tradition when he proposed Kate Middleton

Duke of Cambridge Prince William broke a long-standing royal tradition when he proposed Kate Middleton in 2010 at the foothills of Mount Kenya.



The future king broke the tradition as he did not ask for Michael Middleton's permission to propose Kate.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge will make history on becoming Queen when Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, becomes a king.

Kate will become the first Queen in modern history without any clear lineage to the British monarchy, according to a report by the Express UK.

She had also made history when she tied the knot to Prince William on April 29, 2011 because she was not of the royal heritage herself.

The Duke of Cambridge proposed Kate Middleton in October 2010 nearly seven years after their dating.

The couple got engaged after just one month in November 2010 and tied the knot in April 2011.