Khloé Kardashian, daughter True’s sun-kissed selfie from Easter leaves fans in awe

Khloé Kardashian celebrated the colors of the Easter festival with her daughter True Thompson and the internet cannot stop gushing over their gorgeous pictures.

While the Good American founder, 37, marked the holiday with her glam family at mom Kris Jenner’s house, she also shared adorable pictures of having a great time with her four-year-old daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle today, the Kardashian alum shared another sweet picture with her daughter. She captioned the post, “Mommy bunny and baby bunny.”

The picture garnered thousands of likes in no time. Fans also showered love on the post and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Khloé, earlier posted videos and pictures of True searching for Easter eggs at their family gathering.

The Kardashian sister also gave fans a look at the lavish Easter brunch and posted several pictures and videos on their respective Instagram handles.