Liam Payne breaks silence on baffling accent at Oscars watch party: “It was quite funny”

Liam Payne finally took out a moment to address the massive frenzy around his baffling accent at the Oscars watch party when he was asked about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the prestigious event.

Taking to Instagram live video, the former One Direction member, channelled Irish, American and Welsh accents to explain what went wrong on the red carpet at the Elton John Foundation Oscars party.

On Monday night, Payne said, “I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them! I just wish sometimes I could do my own.”

“It was quite funny,” he continued.

"I had asked the Good Morning Britain presenter, ‘Please don’t ask me too much because I’ve had a lot to drink and I’m under-ly educated about the Oscars’.”

“The very first question the man asked me was, ‘What do you think about Will Smith?’” he told fans.

“Now can you imagine being put on the spot at that moment and knowing, ‘I can’t say anything wrong because I’m gonna upset someone’?” he added, insisting he “just did the best I could”.

“I actually read back what I said and I stand by what I said,” Payne went on. “I’m just sorry it came out in so many accents!”

The 28-year-old singer offered an explanation for his confusing way of talking, “To tell you the truth, I was staying in a house with two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool and me.”

“It sounded like one of those jokes people say about an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub – and that’s what came out.

“So, you know… what can I say? But it was funny, wasn’t it?”