Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's touching tribute to their 'angel': 'We will always love you'

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid touching tribute to his baby boy who died shortly after his model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gave birth.



Taking to Instagram on Monday the footballer shared his and wife's tribute to their 'angel', saying: "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

The football legend, 37, told the world about his and Georgina Rodriguez's heartbreak after one of their twin babies tragically died. He added that their newborn daughter is "giving us the strength to live."

The footballer and his model partner revealed their tragic loss on social media Monday night, saying: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. Our newborn daughter is giving us the strength to live."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Thousands of people commented with messages of support on Ronaldo's heartbreaking Instagram post, while others tweeted their tributes, including celebrities and footballers.

Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's game with Liverpool tonight after the death of one of his newborn twins

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," Manchester United said in a statement on the club's website. It added: "Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."