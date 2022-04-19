Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas part ways after six years of relationship

It's over! Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas are no longer partners as they have officially called it quits after six years of relationship.



The actor, who played Sir Elton John in the biographical musical drama, split from assistant director Emily Thomas.

Friends say their hectic work schedules meant they struggled to see each other and their relationship had become strained, reported The Sun.

But Taron, 32, is looking for love again and has signed up to dating app Raya.

He has also deleted all pictures of Emily from his Instagram page.

A source said: “Taron and Emily have both been really busy for the past year and it put a lot of pressure on their relationship.

“They have separated and it hasn’t been easy for either of them. He is taking some time for himself now but he is open to meeting someone else soon.

“He has been putting himself out there on Raya in the hopes he can ease himself back into dating.”

It follows the news he had pulled out of his West End play Cock for “personal reasons” a fortnight ago.

He had fainted on stage during the opening night in March, then had to take another break after catching Covid.