Jennifer Grey on two nose plastic surgeries: 'I was no longer me in the world's eyes'

Jennifer Grey on two nose plastic surgeries: 'I was no longer me'

Jennifer Grey, the daughter of Oscar-winning actor Joel Grey, spoke out about her two nose surgeries in her new memoir Out of the corner and explained how they made her "unrecognisable" in entertainment industry.



In an exclusive interview with The New York Times, the actress recalled how the 1987 hit movie Dirty Dancing made her “America’s sweetheart” within no time but, at the same time she received no other offers because “of her nose”.

This made Jennifer undergo two rhinoplasty surgeries to tweak her nose.

The second surgery left her nose “truncated and dwarfed” and made her unrecognisable at a premiere event.

“That was the first time I had gone out in public. In the world's eyes, I was no longer me,” the 62-year-old described the impact of plastic surgery on her life.





“I spent so much energy trying to figure out what I did wrong, why I was banished from the kingdom. That's a lie. I banished myself,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress also recounted her dating days with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off co-star Matthew Broderick and a "bonfire" relationship with Johnny Depp.



Jennifer Grey with Matthew Brodreick

While embarking on a second chapter of her life at 62 after divorce from Clark Gregg since 2020 and getting rid of nose job, Jennifer said that she "has never felt more comfortable in her own skin”.