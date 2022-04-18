Anupam Kher leaves fans awestruck with his major weight transformation

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher left fans in shock with his incredible physical transformation as he had visibly shed some pounds.



On Sunday, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor shared a picture of himself, highlighting his physical transformation and making everyone speechless with his new look.

For the unversed, last month, on his 67th birthday, Anupam flaunted his fit body, as he shared a photo from his gym. Anupam was last seen Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files, which had released on March 11.

In the new post, Anupam shared a collage of an old picture of himself and a new one. In the old photo, Anupam looked slightly plump and in the new one, he looked way more fit.

He captioned it, “Your desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same! Being fit doesn’t begin in the gym with a dumb bell; it starts with a decision in your head! Today is good day to take that decision!" He added the hashtags, "#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #YearOfTheBody #BothOfThemAreMe.”

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comment section and praised the star.

One fan commented on the post, “Trust me last night I took this decision, and now seeing your post makes me get stronger."

Another fan said, “What an amazing transformation.” While one wrote, “Mindset is everything,” another one commented, “What a legend.”

One person said, “Sir give this picture for a before and after transformation ad."



