The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia wow fans with powerful performances at Coachella music festival

Coachella Music festival is in full swing, with headline sets from Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.



Steve Angello, Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia performed at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday.



Billie Eilish-mania swept the site ahead of her performance on Saturday 16 April, following fellow headliner Harry Styles’s show on the first night, which included a surprise appearance from the queen of country herself, Shania Twain.



Swedish House Mafia opened the set with a powerful mix of their hits, accompanied by giant washes of white light, fog and spotlights. After around 50 minutes, the beat changed up, a single sample of the Weeknd’s voice saying simply “ah” was worked into the mix, and he emerged on a riser in the center of the giant circle, singing the remix of “Sacrifice” before segueing into “How Do I Make You Love Me?”

Weeknd , who looked dashing in a black T-shirt, military style vest and loose pants and boots roared through a rousing megamix of songs that made one realize just how many hits he’s had (his setlist appears below) as Swedish House Mafia vacated the stage.