Monday April 18, 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal new details about son Archie's name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were torn over what to call their baby boy

By Web Desk
April 18, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they almost named their son Harrison instead of Archie, but finally decided to make it his middle name instead.

The Duchess of Sussex told an Invictus Game competitor she and her hubby Prince Harry were torn over what to call their baby boy.

Harry and Meghan named their baby boy, now two, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor when he was born in May 2019.

Meghan is said to have told the parent of a little boy called Harrison that she, 40, and Harry, 37, could not decide whether to choose Archie or Harrison as a first name.

Meghan Markle shared the new details with  an Invictus Game competitor   Ms McBain who's a nursing officer in the RAF. McBain said her son Harrison was 'delighted' to 'meet a real princess'.