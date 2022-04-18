Shahrukh Khan leaves fans swooning with latest public appearance: See

Shahrukh Khan was spotted at Baba Siddique’s iftar party on Sunday

Shahrukh Khan, after staying away from the silver screen for four years, recently sent media into frenzy last night after he made a grand entry at Baba Siddique’s iftar party.



In the photos clicked by paparazzi, the 56-year-old was seen donning a black Pathani and black shoes in a classic look.

The Chak De! India star seemed to have finally gotten rid of his messy look for his upcoming film Pathaan, as he looked more clean with his hair freshly chopped.

Meanwhile, ardent SRK fans expressed excitement after photos of Khan's dapper avatar surfaced online.





SRK also made waves online after meeting Bigg Boss 13 second runner-up Shehnaz Gill at the party.







The star-studded event was also attended by Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt amongst others.





